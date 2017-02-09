PC Gamer UK March issue: Mass Effect Andromeda

The celebrity death epidemic and political turbulence of 2016 dominated so many of the year's headlines, that it's sometimes easy to forget just how good last year was to the world of videogames. It's hardly started, but 2017 is showing little signs of slowing down—with Resident Evil 7 now released, Mass Effect: Andromeda around the corner, and news that Pillars of Eternity 2 is A Thing That's Definitely Happening.

We've got the skinny on all of the above in this month's issue as Andy reviews Capcom's latest survival horror stalwart, Obsidian talks exclusively to PC Gamer about Pillars' sequel Deadfire, and Samuel chats to BioWare about the single-player component of its long-awaited interstellar RPG right there on the cover.

Elsewhere inside, Richard Cobbett kicks off his comprehensive history of the RPG genre—a two-parter that concludes next month—and Andy previews the latest Tom Clancy offering Ghost Recon Wildlands. Other words on incoming games this month include Expeditions: Viking, The Mannequin, Frozen Synapse 2, Astroneer, and more.

This month's issue also comes with a free Forge of Gods key, and an item pack for Faeria—the sum of which is worth seven quid.

