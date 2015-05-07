PC Gamer UK June issue: Star Wars Battlefront

It's election day today in the UK. Here we get to pick our leaders, but what of the political process a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away? The situation was pretty bleak, I'm afraid. Just ask the residents of Alderaan, all of whom were explosively let down by their political system. Star Wars Battlefront will give you a chance to fight back against the tyranny of the Empire, or, if you prefer, to crush those bleeding-heart Rebels. We sent Wes to discover if DICE's shooter is a new hope for team-based multiplayer action.

Also this month, we asked Chris to catalogue Star Wars' complete PC history across an eight-page retrospective feature. Rather than strike him down, he came back more powerful than we could possibly imagine—delivering the definitive PC Gamer review of Grand Theft Auto 5. Los Santos: You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. And that's just Trevor's trailer.

Elsewhere in this issue, Andi Hamilton explores the Doom mod scene, Phil reports on CCP's obsession with VR, and Tom Senior talks to Creative Assembly about the fantasy future of Total War. If that wasn't enough, we're also giving away a free Steam key for Dino D-Day. The issue, which is in shops now, can be ordered through My Favourite Magazines. Digitally, you'll find it on the App Store, Google Play, and Zinio, and you can subscribe to get issues delivered directly to your door. Here's our subs cover this month, and a round-up of the print odyssey that is issue 279.

This month we...

Steal the plans for Star Wars Battlefront (RIP many Bothans)

Catalogue the complete history of Star War on PC, from innovative RPGs to prequel tie-ins

Delve into the depths of Doom's enduring mod scene

Take a look inside CCP's VR prototypes

Talk to Creative Assembly about Total War: Warhammer

Kick the tyres of EVE: Valkyrie, Aviary Attorney, Legacy of the Void, Ronin, Magnetic: Cage Closed, Enter The Gungeon and Total War: Kingdoms

Review GTA 5, Broken Age, Mortal Kombat X, OOTP Baseball 16, Titan Souls, White Night, Resident Evil: Revelations 2, Pillars of Eternity, Sims 4: Get to Work and Dragon Age: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon.

Prod Dirty Bomb, Subnautica and Captain Forever Remix with the Early Access judgement stick.

Supertest the best streaming devices for home media

Make Half-Life brutal in the Top 10 Downloads

Take a trip back to TESO's Tamriel in Update

Give Crysis 2 a second chance in Reinstall

...And more.

Until next month, when PC Gamer strikes back.