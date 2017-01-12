PC Gamer UK February issue: Prey

Sidestepping Dry January, Phil visited an alien-infested space station this month by way of Prey—Arkane's latest forthcoming immersive sim. Echoing the curious mix-and-match approach to surviving dystopia best demonstrated by BioShock, Phil chatted with the Dishonored developer about how players will explore Prey's interstellar setting, challenge its exotic ne'er-do-wells and, um, transform themselves into coffee mugs. Discover how that went in this month's cover story.
Elsewhere inside, Ben Tyrer has played Mass Effect: Andromeda and is dying to share the secrets of a galaxy not so far away. Our Great Games of 2017 is an exhaustive guide to this year's incoming releases, and what you should be getting excited about; while we also chat to a number of developers about what makes a great videogame villain.
Our selection of previews this month includes Mass Effect: Andromeda, For Honor, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Nier: Automata, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 and more. And as if that wasn't enough, this month's issue also comes packing a free Fractured Space Steam key Cadet Pack and PCG skin.
