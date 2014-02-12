Papers, Please among BAFTA's 'Best Game' nominations

Other games are up for BAFTA's Best Game award too, but Papers, Please is the only PC exclusive to make the cut. The British Academy for Film and Television Arts (And Games, We Guess, But They Weren't Around When We Were Named) have today revealed the full shortlist for this year's British Academy Games Awards. Other PC recipients of a Best Game nomination include Assassin's Creed 4: Yo Ho Ho, It's a Pirate's Life for Me. There's also Grand Theft Auto V, which isn't on PC, but likely will be at some point this year. The leader of the nominations, though, is the non-PC game The Last of Us, which was listed in ten categories, and is probably a mobile game or something.
Elsewhere you'll find nominations for The Stanley Parable's narrator in Best Performance, Dota 2 in Best Multiplayer, and two whole Firaxis games in Best Strategy.
Also, I should drop in a disclaimer: I know, and used to work with, Tom "Used To Work For PC Gamer But Now Has A BAFTA Nominated Game" Francis, who, as that nickname I just made up suggests, now has a BAFTA nominated game for Gunpoint in the British Game and Debut Game categories. That doesn't really impact upon my ability to copy in the nominations list, but, should I start writing an impassioned plea for BAFTA to give Tom the award, you should probably be aware of the connection.
Here are the full awards. Join me in a game of "Spot What's On PC"!
Action & Adventure
Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
Jean Guesdon, Ashraf Ismail, Mustapha Mahrach
Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
BADLAND
Johannes Vuorinen, Juhana Myllys
Frogmind/Frogmind
Grand Theft Auto V
Development Team
Rockstar North/Rockstar Games
The Last of Us
Development Team
Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
Jon Burton, Arthur Parsons, Phillip Ring
TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Tomb Raider
Development Team
Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix
Artistic Achievement
Beyond: Two Souls
John Rostron, David Cage, Guillaume De Fondaumiere
Quantic Dreams/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
BioShock Infinite
Scott Sinclair, Shawn Robertson, Stephen Alexander
Irrational Games/2K Games
DEVICE 6
Development Team
Simogo/Simogo
The Last of Us
Development Team
Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment
Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
Yoshiyuki Momose
Level 5/Namco Bandai Games
Tearaway
Development Team
Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
Audio Achievement
Battlefield 4
Development Team
DICE/Electronic Arts
BioShock Infinite
Patrick Balthrop, Scott Haraldsen, James Bonney
Irrational Games/2K Games
DEVICE 6
Development Team
Simogo/Simogo
Grand Theft Auto V
Ivan Pavlovich, Craig Conner
Rockstar North/Rockstar Games
The Last of Us
Development Team
Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment
Tomb Raider
Development Team
Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix
Best Game
Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
Martin Schelling, Jean Guesdon, Ashraf Ismail
Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
Grand Theft Auto V
Development Team
Rockstar North/Rockstar Games
The Last of Us
Development Team
Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment
Papers, Please
Lucas Pope
Lucas Pope/3909 LLC
Super Mario 3D World
Development Team
Nintendo/Nintendo
Tearaway
Development Team
Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
British Game
DmC Devil May Cry
Development Team
Ninja Theory/Capcom
Grand Theft Auto V
Development Team
Rockstar North/Rockstar Games
Gunpoint
Tom Francis, John Roberts, Ryan Ike
Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
Jon Burton, Arthur Parsons, Phillip Ring
TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
The Room Two
Development Team
Fireproof Games/Fireproof Games
Tearaway
Development Team
Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
Debut Game
BADLAND
Johannes Vuorinen, Juhana Myllys
Frogmind/Frogmind
Castles in the Sky
Jack de Quidt, Dan Pearce
The Tall Trees/The Tall Trees
Gone Home
Development Team
The Fullbright Company/The Fullbright Company
Gunpoint
Tom Francis, John Roberts, Ryan Ike
Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments
Remember Me
Jean-Maxime Moris, Hervé Bonin, Oskar Guilbert
Dontnod Entertainment/Capcom
The Stanley Parable
Development Team
Galactic Cafe/Galactic Cafe
Family
Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Development Team
Nintendo/Nintendo
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Development Team
Starbreeze Studios/505 Games
Rayman Legends
Michel Ancel, Christophe Heral, Jean-Christophe Alessandri
Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft
Skylanders Swap Force
Development Team
Toys for Bob/Activision
Super Mario 3D World
Development Team
Nintendo/Nintendo
Tearaway
Development Team
Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
Game Design
Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
Ashraf Ismail, Eric Baptizat, Jean-Sebastian Decant
Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
Grand Theft Auto V
Development Team
Rockstar North/Rockstar Games
The Last of Us
Development Team
Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment
Papers, Please
Lucas Pope
Lucas Pope/3909 LLC
Tearaway
Development Team
Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
Tomb Raider
Development Team
Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix
Game Innovation
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Development Team
Starbreeze Studios/505 Games
Grand Theft Auto V
Development Team
Rockstar North/Rockstar Games
Papers, Please
Lucas Pope
Lucas Pope/3909 LLC
The Stanley Parable
Development Team
Galactic Cafe/Galactic Cafe
Tearaway
Development Team
Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
Year Walk
Development Team
Simogo/Simogo
Mobile & Handheld
BADLAND
Johannes Vuorinen, Juhana Myllys
Frogmind/Frogmind
DEVICE 6
Development Team
Simogo/Simogo
Plants vs. Zombies 2
Development Team
PopCap Games/Electronic Arts
Ridiculous Fishing
Development Team
Vlambeer/Vlambeer
The Room Two
Development Team
Fireproof Games/Fireproof Games
Tearaway
Development Team
Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
Multiplayer
Battlefield 4
Development Team
DICE/Electronic Arts
DOTA 2
Development Team
Valve/Valve
Grand Theft Auto V
Development Team
Rockstar North/Rockstar Games
The Last of Us
Development Team
Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment
Super Mario 3D World
Development Team
Nintendo/Nintendo
World of Tanks
Development Team
Wargaming.net LLP/Wargaming.net LLP
Music
Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
Brian Tyler, Also Sampaio
Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
Beyond: Two Souls
Lorne Balfe
Quantic Dreams/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
BioShock Infinite
James Bonney, Garry Schyman
Irrational Games/2K Games
The Last of Us
Gustavo Santaolalla
Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment
Super Mario 3D World
Koji Kondo, Mahito Yokota
Nintendo/Nintendo
Tearaway
Kenneth CM Young, Brian D'Oliveira
Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
Performer
Ashley Johnson (Ellie) - The Last of Us
Courtnee Draper (Elizabeth) - BioShock Infinite
Ellen Page (Jodie) - Beyond: Two Souls
Kevan Brighting (The Narrator) - The Stanley Parable
Steven Ogg (Trevor Phillips) - Grand Theft Auto V
Troy Baker (Joel) - The Last of Us
Sport
F1 2013
Development Team
Codemasters/Codemasters
FIFA 14
Development Team
EA Canada/Electronic Arts
Football Manager 2014
Development Team
Sports Interactive/SEGA
Forza Motorsport 5
Development Team
Turn 10/Microsoft Studios
GRID 2
Development Team
Codemasters/Codemasters
NBA 2K14
Development Team
Visual Concepts/2K Games
Story
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Development Team
Starbreeze Studios/505 Games
Gone Home
Development Team
The Fullbright Company/The Fullbright Company
Grand Theft Auto V
Dan Houser, Rupert Humphries
Rockstar North/Rockstar Games
The Last of Us
Bruce Straley, Neil Druckmann
Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment
Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
Akihiro Hino
Level 5/ Namco Bandai Games
The Stanley Parable
Development Team
Galactic Cafe/ Galactic Cafe
Strategy & Simulation
Civilization V: Brave New World
Development Team
Firaxis Games/2k Games
Democracy 3
Cliff Harris
Positech Games/Positech Games
Forza Motorsport 5
Development Team
Turn 10/Microsoft Studios
Papers, Please
Lucas Pope
Lucas Pope/3909 LLC
Surgeon Simulator 2013
Development Team
Bossa Studios/Bossa Studios
XCOM: Enemy Within
Development Team
Firaxis Games/2K Games
BAFTA Ones to Watch Award in association with Dare to Be Digital
Project Heera: Diamond Heist
Chinchkar Tanmay Subhash, Shastry Neeraj Pramod, Dhongde Shashank Sunil, Dave Dhruv
Prakashchandra, Shriram Srinivasan
(Mazhlele)
Size DOES Matter
Mattis Delerud, Silje Dahl, Lars Andersen, Trond Fasteraune, Nick La Rooy
(Team DOS)
The Unknown
Chenying Wan, Qiwei Feng, Luyue Zhang, Zhaoxuan Li, Neil Cullen
(iKnow)