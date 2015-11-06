Overwatch will release in June 2016, leaked poster reveals

The awkward Overwatch leaks continue, with a leaked poster pointing to a 'Spring 2016' release for Blizzard's colourful squad shooter. If you check out the fine print at the bottom, the game is expected to release "on or before June 21, 2016". That's no surprise really – the game is in beta at the moment – but the poster only serves to raise more questions: what pricing model is Blizzard planning?

My guess is that it'll have a base rate, like Counter-Strike, supplemented by in-game transactions. The poster (leaked via NeoGAF) promises a 'Noire Widowmaker Skin' at launch with purchase of a boxed copy, which confirms skins will be available. The poster also confirms PS4 and Xbox One editions. These boxed editions are priced at US$60 according to Andy's report earlier today, and at that price point it's tempting to believe Overwatch won't be free-to-play at all.

Alternatively, the game will be free-to-play, and these boxes will come bundled with in-game currency and the client. Again, this is all speculation, and for all we know someone mocked this poster up to troll us all. Whatever the case, we'll find out for sure at Blizzcon, which is happening right about now.

Update: according to Overwatch fan site Overpwn, the following goods were listed on game.co.uk on the Overwatch page, though it has since been removed. Take with a grain of salt, of course.