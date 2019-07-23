New Overwatch hero Sigma is a gravity-wielding tank

Overwatch's newest hero, Sigma, is now playable on the PTR. In a stream today, former Dallas Fuel player Brandon "Seagull" Larned and Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan gave us our first look at how Sigma will play.

A member of the evil Talon organization, Sigma is a barrier tank hero that uses gravitational power to shield his allies and attack his enemies.

Sigma has 400 health, of which 100 is Shields. He also floats around, so he doesn't have audible footsteps. Here's all of Sigma's abilities:

Hyper Spheres

Sigma launches two gravitic charges that implode after a short duration, dealing significant damage in an area.

Sigma's primary fire launches two charges which bounce and then explode after a short time. Each orb does 60 damage for a direct hit (including the explosion). It's a short to medium-range ability and does not need to be reloaded.

Experimental Barrier

Sigma propels a floating barrier to a location of his choosing. He can recall the barrier at any time.

Sigma's right click ability is a projected barrier with 1500 health. The barrier moves forward similar to Symmetra's old projected barrier, but you can stop it on command. The player can then retrieve the shield at any time and place it in a different place. The shield regenerates health when it is not deployed, similar to how Reinhardt's shield works.

Kinetic Grasp

Sigma stops incoming projectiles in midair, converting them into shields.

Sigma's Shift ability stops incoming projectiles and converts them into Shields. The ability doesn't fully absorb the ability (like D.Va's Defense Matrix), only converting the damage into shields. It has roughly the same hitbox as Genji's Deflect, and a 14 second cooldown. It currently generates up to 400 shields.

Accretion

Sigma gathers a mass of debris and flings it at an enemy to knock them down.

Sigma's E ability throws a big rock at enemies, dealing damage and knocking them back slightly. It has a 10 second cooldown.

Gravitic Flux (Ultimate)

Sigma manipulates gravity to lift nearby enemies into the air and slam them back down.

Sigma's ult lets him fly around (his only bit of vertical mobility) and place a large area on the ground. After a brief period, the area throws enemies into the air, then slamming them down, dealing damage.