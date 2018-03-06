Brigitte skins: here's all the outfits for Overwatch's new hero

Overwatch's newest hero, the hybrid support/tank Brigitte, is currently playable on the Overwatch PTR. As of today, you can also take a look at all of her skins.

Brigitte's legendary skins take cues from her two father figures: she has a pair of gear-adorned engineer-looking skins in honor of her father Torbjörn, while the other two legendaries amp up her armor decoration in the same vein as her godfather Reinhardt.

For more on Brigitte, be sure to read up on all of her abilities here.

All of Brigitte's Overwatch League skins are also available now as well. Here's what she looks like decked out in each of the 12 OWL teams' colors.