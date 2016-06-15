Popular

Overwatch breaks 10 million players

It took just three weeks to achieve that nice, round number.

Less than two weeks after announcing that Overwatch had drawn in more than seven million players—in a little more than one week of release—Blizzard tweeted yesterday that it's achieved an even more impressive milestone. 

“Without our community's incredible support, none of this would've been possible,” it added in a follow-up tweet. “Thank YOU for playing!” 

That ten million includes players on all platforms, and unfortunately there's no breakdown of sales, but it's still very impressive, especially since Overwatch has been out for just three weeks. Don't expect anything more in the way of celebration, however. Blizzard said the plan is simply tell the world and move on.
 
 

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
