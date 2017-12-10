Overkill's The Walking Dead is a four player co-op shooter where you fight zombies and other humans

Payday developer Overkill has revealed more details about its shooter based on The Walking Dead. It will be a four player co-op FPS set in a post-apocalyptic Washington D.C. in which you and friends will stomp zombies and humans alike as you strengthen a base camp.

In Overkill's The Walking Dead you'll choose between one of four playable characters, each of which has special abilities, skill trees, and a story arc. Teams will be able to take out enemies in a variety of ways, silently stabbing them in unison or wading in guns blazing.

The game will be split up into a number of missions and raids, which will help net you supplies and extra survivors to beef up your base against would-be attackers, including waves of walkers. The game will take place fairly soon after the undead take control, Overkill said in the live stream reveal (which you can watch on the game's website).

The stream showed off the game's first character, former architect Aidan (shown in the trailer at the top of this post). Overkill didn't say much about how Aidan will control, but the trailer shows him with a baseball bat, which suggests he might be focused on melee.

Listening to the live stream, it sounds like the government's role in the aftermath of the outbreak will be a central focus, with player's exploring the city to find out exactly what happened. Expect lots of dialogue in base camp and during combat, too.

Overkill's The Walking Dead will be out towards the end of next year.