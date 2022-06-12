Outriders Worldslayer expansion looks like a different game

Audio player loading…

Outriders, the third-person shooter released by People can Fly last year, is getting a new expansion called Worldslayer, and it's releasing pretty darn soon. A trailer for the DLC aired during the PC Gaming Show 2022 (opens in new tab).

When People Can Fly revealed Worldslayers back in April, it called the expansion the "supreme version of Outriders." Worldslayers is a new story that picks up after the main story of Outriders. You can tag in an existing character for the expansion or create a new level 30 character on the spot. The new story also has a new villain, Ereshkigal, the "commander of a new human faction called the Insurgents against the backdrop of Enoch’s climate undergoing cataclysmic changes."

Those cataclysmic changes seem to be the dawn of a new ice age on Enoch. Where the base game explored jungles, volcanoes, and arid deserts, Worldslayer will show off Enoch's colder side. With the expansion will also come a new endgame designed specifically around Worldslayer's content called the Trial of Tarya Gratar, which is great news if you were an Outriders player who wanted to keep up the grind but hit a hard wall with its repetitive endgame missions.

Worldslayers won't add any entirely new classes, but it will include multiple new skill trees for all four existing classes. There's one for the Pyromancer called the "Gunblazer", which just sounds cool as heck.

Outriders Worldslayer is releasing on June 30 on every platform known to videogames right now. For new players, there will also be a version that comes with the original Outriders.