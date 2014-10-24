Outlast 2 is in development

Outlast, the indie horrorfest about an unlucky journalist stumbling through a crumbling, not-at-all-abandoned insane asylum, did pretty well for itself last year. "Is Outlast scary?" our review asked, in the rhetorical way reviewers like to. "Hell yes." And so it's not surprising (but still very good news) that developer Red Barrels has finally confirmed that a sequel is in the works.

The news came from Red Barrels co-founder Philippe Morin, who told Bloody Disgusting that while it will be some time yet before the game is ready, the studio is working on it. "After shipping the Xbox One version of Outlast, we took some time to analyze our situation and we quickly realized we had at least another horror game in us," he said. "So, yes, we are working on Outlast 2."

Morin didn't reveal anything in the way of details, saying that "part of the fun of playing a horror game is the sense of discovery and progressively understand wtf is going on," but players won't be returning to Mount Massive in the sequel.

"The game will be a survival horror experience and it will take place in the same universe as Outlast, but it will have different characters and a different setting," he said. "We might go back to Mount Massive Asylum one day, but for now we have new ideas and themes we’d like to explore and we think we’re cooking up something special."