[bcvideo id="1113947950001"]

This new trailer for Otherland is one of the most unusual we've ever seen. The game is based on the Otherland books by Tad Williams , which are set in a kind of shared cyberspace with a whole array of virtual worlds. As such, Otherland looks like it has at least four or five other MMOs inside the one you're actually playing. Christopher Nolan would be proud.

Otherland will be free to play, and is slated for release in 2012.