Orion: Dino Horde stampedes onto Steam April 15 with new competitive multiplayer mode

The next great challenge for the industry might be turning the PC into a medium for shooting ancient dinosaurs in the maw with plenty of bullets and perhaps a rocket or two. The latest game vying to fulfill that promise is Orion: Dino Horde, a more robust follow-up to Spiral's shakily-launched Dino Beatdown co-op shooter from last year. Along with continuing the same mode of class-based co-op against waves of scaly assailants, Dino Horde's April 15 release also brings 5 vs. 5 competitive matches with one team channeling their inner Skorpiovenator.

According to the press release, which reads like one of those 1990s toy commercials with rainbow laser graphics in the background, Dino Horde boasts "dino-drenched" gameplay featuring five modes, nine different species, over 50 weapon and gear types, and seven launch maps. I'm not sure what exactly "dino-drenched" describes, but the picture it paints in my mind is too awesome to not pass up for future use.

Spiral also has a "dino-tastic" (seriously, keep these coming, Spiral) trailer showing some very Avatar-like multiplayer footage of a bunch of military armor displacing a dino habitat with lots of explosions. Like in Primal Carnage, there's a certain element of mindless fun in seeing giant beasties squish puny soldiers under claw, but Horde's dinos move rather slowly compared to the zippier humans, so you'll have to keep superior positioning as a dino player or risk getting perforated to death by circle-strafing mammals.