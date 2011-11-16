Origin starts selling Capcom games

Capcom have become the latest publisher to join EA's Origin download service. VG247 have spotted a post on the official Capcom site stating that Super Street Fighter 4: Arcade Edition and Dead Rising 2: Off the Record were being added to Origin's library.

Capcom's announcement follows THQ's decision to offer its titles on Origin , starting with Batman: Arkham City and Saints Row: The Third. However with all these games available on multiple download sites for the same price, it remains to be seen exactly how EA plan to persuade gamers to buy from them instead of their more established competitors.