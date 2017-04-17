Origin PC now offers an affordable gaming laptop line

If an affordable gaming laptop is what you're after, it's typically a good idea to steer clear of boutique system builders—though there are exceptions to the rule. One of them is Origin PC's new EON15-S with Kaby Lake and Pascal underneath the hood.

The new EON15-S starts at $999. It's not a barn burner at that price—the baseline configuration pairs an Intel Core i3-7100H dual-core processor with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti—but you can customize the hardware selection for a beefier setup at a more palatable starting price than is typically the case.

"For many years Origin PC has wanted to offer a customizable laptop with a great gaming experience and premium support that doesn't sacrifice quality and starts at a more accessible price point," said Kevin Wasielewski, Origin PC CEO and co-founder. "Our new EON15-S laptop is a breakthrough product offering high-performance gaming, 6 hours of battery life, and 24/7 US based lifetime support all for just $999."

The EON15-S measures just 1-inch thick and weighs 5 pounds (with battery). Standard features include a 15.6-inch 1080p (1920x1080) IPS panel, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, media card reader, 2MP webcam, and customizable RGB keyboard.

In addition to the aforementioned components, the baseline configuration comes with 8GB of Kingston HyperX Impact DDR4-2133 RAM, 120GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

You can't upgrade the GPU from a 1050 Ti, though many of the other parts can be bumped up. For example, opting for a Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 500GB Samsung 960 Evo NVMe M.2 SSD gets you a faster configuration for $1,466. And for added bling, Origin PC offers colored and themed paint jobs starting at $175.

Go here to check it out and configure your own.

