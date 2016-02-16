Origin Access is now available in Australia

Origin Access, the Electronic Arts service that grants access to a handful of games for a monthly fee, has finally made it to Australia. For $6.99 a month, users get unlimited access to 15 games including Battlefield 4 and Battlefield: Hardline, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Fifa 15 and SimCity, among others.

As Angus reported back when it was announced in Europe and the US, Origin Access offers other perks as well. These include timed trials of all EA games (often before they've been officially launched) and a 10% discount on all purchases made on Origin – even those games that aren't published by EA, like This War of Mine.

If you're keen to get a head start on Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 or Need for Speed, it's probably worth the seven bucks. No doubt it'll prove more useful later this year when Titanfall 2 will presumably release.