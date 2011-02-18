Popular

Operation Flashpoint: Red River release date set for April

Codemasters have announced that Operation Flashpoint: Red River will be coming out on Apri 21 in Europe and April 26 in the US. There will be a ten mission campaign with four player co-op support and a new co-op last stand mode called Fireteam Engagements, where up to four players must defend a downed helicopter from waves of incoming enemies. For more OpFlash action, check out the latest trailer , or head over to the official Operation Flashpoint: Red River site.

