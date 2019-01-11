One of our favorite GTX 1070 gaming laptops is $500 off

If we're being honest, the barrier of entry for PC gaming is relatively low. Plenty of amazing games exist on the market that don't require a powerful graphics card to run. Assuming you own a functional laptop already, you may be wondering why you would need a new one.

But what if you want to embark on the latest gaming adventures on the go and at the highest visual settings? In that case, you might fancy an ultraportable gaming laptop like the Gigabyte Aero 15X v8. And, seeing as it's 22% off at Newegg right now, we'd be shocked if you didn't. The thin and light notebook our own Bo Moore called "a more productivity-focused take on one of the best gaming laptops around" in his review last spring , is being marked down to $1,799 from now until next Thursday.

Gigabyte Aero 15X v8 is $1,799 at Newegg

15.6" 144Hz | i7-8750H | GTX 1070 | 16GB DDR4

Weighing little more than a 15-inch MacBook Pro, the Gigabyte Aero 15X isn't just a gaming laptop, it's a certified travel companion. And for $500 off its list price, you should pick it up.View Deal

The machine, which sports a slimmed-down Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics chip along with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, weighs just 4.62 pounds and lasts well over six hours when used off the charger. In short, while it may take a performance hit compared with some of the bulkier, true 1070-wielding clamshells, the Gigabyte Aero 15X is exceptionally versatile. It's VR-ready and its 0.78-inch thick chassis is thin enough to fit inside a Herschel. Overall, it's the third best gaming laptop of 2019, according to our rankings, the only ones that matter.

Because of its subdued exterior design, the Aero 15X bears a sophisticated appearance comparable to a Lenovo ThinkPad. In practice, you could use it as your work laptop and no one would notice. Then, on your lunch break, pop open the Ubi launcher and you're playing Assassin's Creed: Odyssey with shadows and textures cranked all the way up. The only real issue would be video conferencing, due to the unfortunate upward-facing position of the webcam. With such a drastic reduction in cost, however, what's it matter?