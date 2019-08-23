One of our favorite CPU coolers is about to get a whole lot sleeker

(Image credit: Noctua)

Noctua makes some of the best CPU coolers around, but personally, I've never been a fan of the beige, brown, and silver color combination. It sticks out like a bruised thumb in a sleek build. Luckily for me (and for anyone who shares my distaste for Noctua's preferred color combination), the company is getting ready to release an all-black cooler that, to my eyes, looks much better.

There's not a whole to see yet. Noctua posted a brief teaser on YouTube showing partial glimpses of the cooler. Check it out:

If my eyes are not deceiving me, the aluminum fins are all black, as are the other bits, including the heatpipes, baseplate, cooling fan, and even the screws.

While the teaser is new, Noctua actually mentioned its Chromax plans back at Computex.

"In the Chromax line, Noctua showed all-black versions of the NH-D15, NH-U12S, and NH-L9i as well as black versions of the NF-A20, NF-A9, NF-A9x14, and NF-A8 fans, all of which are scheduled for release in Q4 2019. The black versions of the NF-A12x25 and NF-A12x15 that were on display are on the roadmap for the first half of 2020," Noctua said at the time.

Those coolers can be seen in the image above. It's not clear how much (if at all) the designs have changed since then, but I imagine the final products will at least look similar.

Noctua had also mentioned releasing white variants of three different fan models (NF-A15, NF-A14, and NF-F12), but those will not be out until sometime in the first half of next year.