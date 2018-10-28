One Finger Death Punch 2 due in April, will contain secret cancelled project

The sequel to the brutally simple rhythm game One Finger Death Punch will arrive on PC in April, and will contain hidden versions of both the first game and a secret cancelled project, according to developer Silver Dollar.

We already knew the game was coming at some point in Spring next year, but this news narrows it down. It's also coming to PC at least a month before consoles, which is nice to see—studio co-founder Jon Flook told Destructoid that the PC version is "90% done".

As for the hidden games within a game, Flook said: "We have some real awesome stuff in there for our old fans. Our first game is hidden in One Finger Death Punch 2, as is our most recent cancelled project. We don't even care if people find them—it's perfectly okay."

The sequel is worth getting excited about: I'm not usually a fan of rhythm games but I got hooked on One Finger Death Punch, and loved the way it choreographed its stick figure fights. Tom loved it too—you can read his thoughts on it here. The sequel was announced in March.