One Finger Death Punch 2 announced, coming 'when it's ready'

One Finger Death Punch was a brutal, brilliant and surprisingly addicting rhythm fighting game about massacring stick figures to the beat. And it's getting a sequel. Developer Silver Dollar Games recently announced One Finger Death Punch 2 on Facebook, adding that it will come out "when it's ready."

The studio further explained the release date in a Facebook comment. "We're a year out from completion, it's still just the two of us," Silver Dollar said. "Just the polish and UI alone is going to take a solid eight months to finish up." The trailer for GDC 2018's Indie Megabooth also pegs it for a spring 2019 release.

