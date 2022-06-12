Oh hell yes, Persona 5 Royal is actually coming to PC

Audio player loading…

This is not a drill! PC Persona fans, we can finally chill the hell out. Not only is Persona 5 Royal (opens in new tab) coming to PC via Game Pass, but we're also getting Persona 3 Portable (opens in new tab) too. I'm not screaming and crying, you are.

Along with Persona 3 and Persona 5, we'll also be getting Persona 4 Golden through Xbox Game Pass. The game's been out on Steam for a couple of years now, but it's still a great opportunity if you've yet to pick the game up. The PC port runs great and Chris Schilling gave it an 87 in his Persona 4 Golden review (opens in new tab), so it's well worth your time.

All three games are genuinely fantastic RPGs. It's somewhat a shame that we're getting Persona 3 Portable over Persona 3 FES, but for the most part, we should be seeing the best experience each of the three games has to offer. It's also nice to finally see Persona 5 Royal coming to PC, especially considering we got Persona 5 Strikers (opens in new tab) last year. It felt a bit weird having a semi-sequel available without the option to play its predecessor.

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass on October 21, 2022. They should also be available for purchase on the Microsoft Store if paying monthly for Game Pass isn't your thing. Whether they'll be joining Persona 4 Golden on Steam remains to be seen, but I'm praying to the Persona gods as we speak.