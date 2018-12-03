Popular

Oculus Rift with Touch controllers is on sale for $329

Amazon kicks off its 12 days of deals with some discounts on gaming gear.

As part of Amazon's 12 Days of Deals event, it is selling the Oculus Rift VR headset with Touch controllers included for $329, which is $70 below the regular selling price.

That's one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Rift + Touch system. We consider the Rift + Touch to be the best VR headset right now, in terms of the price-to-performance ratio. It's lighter and subjectively more comfortable than HTC's Vive, and substantially cheaper than the Vive Pro.

Oculus Rift + Touch Controllers | $329 (save $70)
The Oculus Rift VR headset with Touch controllers is $70 off today. It comes with six free titles, including Robo Recall, Lucky's Tale, Quill, Medium, Dead and Buried, and Toybox. Buy at Amazon

You'll need a relatively modern PC to use the Rift. Here's a look at the minimum and recommended requirements:

Minimum:

  • Graphics card: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / Radeon RX 470 or greater
  • Alternative GPU: GeForce GTX 960 4GB / Radeon R9 290 or greater
  • CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Ryzen 3 1200, FX-4350 or greater
  • RAM: 8GB+
  • Video output: Compatible HDMI 1.3 video output
  • USB ports: 1x USB 3.0 + 2x USB 2.0
  • OS: Windows 10

Recommended:

  • Graphics card: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 480 or greater
  • Alternative GPU: GeForce GTX 970/ Radeon R9 290 or greater
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 / Ryzen 5 1500X or greater
  • RAM: 8GB+
  • Video output: Compatible HDMI 1.3 video output
  • USB ports: 1x USB 3.0 + 2x USB 2.0
  • OS: Windows 10

