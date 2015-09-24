Montage time! See 14 Oculus Rift games in under a minute

A new hype reel debuted at the Oculus Connect 2 developer conference this morning, showing off some of the games heading to the techno goggles sometime in the future. Among those included are Adr1ft, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Battlezone, Edge of Nowhere, Gang Beasts (huh?), and more.

Despite the breadth of genres, I can't help but wonder about the job VR still faces when it comes to communicating its potential. These games all look fairly nice, but without seeing them running in VR, it's nearly impossible to understand how the medium changes the way they're played or perceived. For most folks, videos like this mean little until they get a chance to strap on a Rift themselves.

Handily, our man at the conference will be putting some of these through their paces soon and reporting back.