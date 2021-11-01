The best Oculus Quest 2 deals: grab an Oculus Quest 2 ahead of Black Friday

An Oculus Quest 2 is going to be one of the biggest sellers this Black Friday, right through to Cyber Monday, providing stock lasts that long. It happened last year, and with the recent 128GB refresh of this sought after VR headset, it's very likely to be the same story again the 2021 deals season.

It's safe to say that with all the recent shortages, the state of PC building is pretty abysmal. Getting the components together for a powerful machine right now is easier said than done. That's why a standalone VR headset like the Oculus Quest 2—which is cheap whether or not it's on sale—is another great way to get in on the VR gaming action.

In particular, if you can get your hands on a new 128GB Oculus Quest 2, you're onto a winner. Not only will you have more space to store your games, you'll be getting the same 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye, built in Inside-Out tracking and hand tracking that makes the whole Quest 2 experience a breeze.

Black Friday 2021 when is it and why you need to shop for PC gaming deals early this year.

Now, the Quest 2 even has 120Hz support in some games, so what are you waiting for? And if you're worried about the mandatory Quest 2 Facebook login (or Meta as it'll soon be known as) don't worry, Facebook looks to be getting rid of that soon—potentially stripping the Quest 2 of one of its largest flaws.

Image Oculus Quest 2 | 128GB | 1832 x 1920 | 6GB RAM | $299 at Amazon

This new Oculus Quest 2 is a great compromise on storage capacity for a fantastic price. If you're not looking to have all your games downloaded at once, then why not opt for this? It's the same price as the old 64GB one anyway! View Deal

Image Oculus Quest 2 | 256 GB | 1832 x 1920 | 6GB RAM | $399 at Amazon

Powered by a Snapdragon XR2 processor, this larger storage capacity Oculus Quest 2 works with PC VR or as a standalone VR headset. It's top of our list of the best VR headsets for a good reason, so worth a look whether it's on sale or not. View Deal

We've deployed the bot-powered might of our price comparison engine, to check for the best deals on the Oculus Quest 2 every hour of every day. Here are the best deals around right now.