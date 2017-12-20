Nvidia’s GeForce 388.71 WHQL driver is primed for PUBG

Our pick for Breakout Game this year, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, is finally leaving Early Access and heading to a 1.0 release on PC later today. To prepare for that moment, Nvidia has a new 'Game Ready' driver update for GeForce GPU owners.

The new 388.71 WHQL driver release promises to deliver the "best possible gaming experience" in PUBG. It also adds support for CUDA 9.1, has a new SLI profile for Warframe, and a handful of new and updated 3D profiles.

As with most driver releases, Nvidia's driver team stomped out a few bugs with this newest release. They include:

[YouTube]: Flickering may occur when playing videos in full-screen mode.

[YouTube][Notebook]: Artifacts may appear when pausing video playback.

Lines appear across the screen momentarily while booting into Windows.

[Titan V]: TDR error occurs and the display goes blank while playing a Bluray

disc at high resolutions.

[GeForce GTX 1080][Notebook]: The driver may not recognize or install the GPU.

You can let Nvidia's GeForce Experience software fetch the new drivers automatically, or grab them here and install them manually.