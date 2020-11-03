Nvidia's new RTX 3080s and 3090s come with Call of Duty Cold War for free

As if we needed more reason to try and get our hands on the GeForce RTX 30-series, Nvidia just announced that if you do pick up a GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 3090, the new GPUs will come with Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War for free.

After the ruckus surrounding the 30-series launch, with resellers and bots running riot, and the search for new stock wearing us down piece-by-silicon-loving-piece, frankly the whole thing's been turning into a bloody circus. One thing's for sure, these second gen GeForce RTX GPUs are stealing the show.

And they're being utilised to the max with the new addition to the Black Ops franchise, so it might just be worth a look. Even if you just wanna wreck some undead flesh-addicts and be done with it, you may find there are other benefits to RTX-on, besides all the pretty lighting.

With Nvidia spearheading the second wave of RTX, we're going to be seeing a generation of games with lifelike dynamic lighting and on-point ambient occlusion, as well as features like DLSS AI supersampling, and Reflex for decreased input lag.

The CoD bundle includes the standard edition of the new game that's available from Battle.net to play from November 13, complete with the Woods Operator Pack, and the Confrontation Weapons Pack for some snazzy new AK-47 and XM4 blueprints and vibrant skins.

If that sounds interesting to you, here's everything we know about Call of Duty Cold War, so far.