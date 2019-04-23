Nvidia packed quite a bit into its newest GPU driver including GTX 1650 support

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Last week, Nvidia gave us a heads up that it was prepping a new GeForce driver release for some of its best graphics cards that would introduce support for a bunch of additional G-Sync compatible displays. In keeping with its word, Nvidia has done that today, but that's really only the tip of the iceberg.

We'll start with that, though. The new GeForce 430.39 WHQL driver release does in fact recognize several more monitors as being G-Sync compatible. They include the following additions:

Acer KG271 Bbmiipx

Acer XF240H Bmjdpr

Acer XF270H Bpmiiprx

AOpen 27HC1R Pbidpx

Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD

LG 27GK750F (AUSUMPM/BKRUMPN)

That's a 41 percent jump in the number of officially certified G-sync compatible displays, which now stands at 24, albeit out of more than 400 tested so far. Hey, at least the list is expanding.

In addition to bumping up the number of G-Sync compatible displays (which means G-Sync is enabled by default), the 430.39 driver release brings support for Nvidia's just-launched GeForce GTX 1650 (see our review in progress). This is the least expensive version of Turing, and one of three Turing-based GTX cards, the other two being the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660. Along with the desktop GTX 1650, the 430.39 driver also supports the new laptop GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660.

Moving on, this latest driver release also brings "Game Ready" status to Mortal Kombat 11, Anthem, and Strange Brigade. What that means is Nvidia's driver team spent time optimizing the release for those specific games.

"Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1," Nvidia explains.

In addition, Anthem gains SLI support with the 430.39 release. According to Nvidia, users with multiple graphics card can expect a performance jump of over 50 percent in Anthem.

There's still more. Nvidia also mentions support for the upcoming May 2019 update for Windows 10, including variable rate shading. The May 2019 update will be the first of two major upgrades to Windows 10 this year, the last of which was the October 2018 update.

Finally, the 430.39 driver package includes a handful of bug fixes. They include:

[madVR][HDR]: MadVR is not rendering videos in HDR mode using MPC player.

[Surround][G-Sync][Pascal GPU]: G-Sync does not engage when using Surround resolution.

Random desktop flicker occurs on some multi-display PCs.

Memory leaks occur when launching games.

As usual, you can grab the driver through GeForce Experience, or follow this link to download and install it manually.