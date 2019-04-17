Nvidia is about to certify a bunch more monitors as being G-Sync compatible

Nvidia sent me a note this morning saying that more G-Sync compatible monitors are on the way, with new entries from Acer, Asus, Gigabyte, and others. The new additions will see automatic support with the next GeForce driver release.

That driver will drop on Tuesday. It's not clear what else the upcoming driver will bring to the table, such as 'Game Ready' optimizations or bug fixes. However, the list of G-Sync compatible displays will "balloon" by seven.

Newly certified models include the following:

Acer KG271 Bbmiipx

Acer XF240H Bmjdpr

Acer XF270H Bpmiiprx

AOpen 27HC1R Pbidpx

Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD

LG 27GK750F (AUSUMPM/BKRUMPN)

That's a 41 percent jump in the number of officially certified G-Sync compatible displays, as Nvidia pointed out in its email to me. Saying "41 percent" also makes the leap seem bigger than it really is, though it's more than twice as many than what Nvidia added with a driver update last month.

Factoring in the upcoming additions, the total number of G-Sync compatible displays will sit at 24 with Tuesday's driver update. Asus and Acer boast the most models, with AOC and BenQ the only others on the list as of right now, each with two displays. Incidentally, AOC makes one of the best G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitors, the G2590FX.

The G-Sync compatibility program opens up G-Sync support to FreeSync/adaptive sync monitors. It's not clear what Nvidia's testing criteria is, but apparently it's pretty stringent.

"We tested about 400 [adaptive sync] monitors and 12 of them passed," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said at the company's CES press conference. "We're going to test every async monitor the world has made, and for the ones that pass, we're going to certify them, and we're going to optimize the software to support them, and we're going to turn it on in our software so that whatever Geforce customer enjoys that panel can now enjoy it as if they purchased a G-Sync monitor."

That said, you can try your luck with a non-certified monitor, but you'll have to enable it manually in Nvidia's control panel. Your mileage will vary if going that route.

Either way, Nvidia is making good on its promise to continue testing and certifying additional displays, even if the overall number is still very small.