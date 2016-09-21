Nvidia Forza Horizon 3 Game Ready drivers available

When you're finished pre-loading Forza Horizon 3 (for those of you who pre-ordered the title), you can go ahead and grab Nvidia's latest Game Ready driver release, version 372.90, which is intended to deliver the "best possible gaming experience" for the cross-platform racing game. Unless you're running an AMD-based graphics card, that is, in which case keep your eyes peeled for a Crimson update.

In addition to tweaks specific to Forza Horizon 3, the 372.90 driver release serves up security updates (Nvidia didn't go into detail), an SLI profile for ARK, and several fixed issues. For Windows 10, the fixed issues include:

[SLI, GeForce GTX Titan] The Mirror's Edge Catalyst Intensity slider is shown as grayed out after filter type is changed to None from Custom.

[Start Wars the Old Republic] There is flickering in the game.

[Rise of the Tomb Raider] The game crashes after extended gameplay.

[NVIDIA G-Sync] Games lag when played in windowed mode with G-Sync enabled.

[NVIDIA G-Sync] [World of Warcraft] Screen tearing occurs in the game when in-game V-Sync is enabled.

[GeForce GTX 1080] [HTC Vive] The GPU is not lighting the headset when connected over the DisplayPort.

[NVIDIA Ansel] Ansel to be enabled by default in the driver for white-listed games.

And for Windows 8/8.1 and Windows 7, the latest driver release fixes the following issues:

[SLI, UEFI] Event Viewer error 14 points to nvlddmkm when the system is rebooted.

[NVIDIA Ansel] Ansel to be enabled by default in the driver for white-listed games.

Beyond the above, this is a relatively minor driver release. There are no 3D Vision or 3D Compatibility Mode profile additions or other noteworthy upgrades over the 372.70 release.

As for Forza Horizon 3, the title releases to PC and Xbox One on September 27. In the meantime, you can check out a launch trailer that Microsoft Studios posted yesterday, along with a set of system requirements (revealed a few weeks ago) to make sure your system is up to snuff.