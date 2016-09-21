Forza Horizon 3 launch trailer is here ahead of next week's launch

It's still kinda weird to be writing about Xbox games on this website, but with the imminent launch of Forza Horizon 3, it's also pretty exciting. The latest instalment releases next week, and in addition to being a dystopian horror about the results of violent tectonic shifts on the Australian continent, resulting in the nation's east coast colliding brutally with its desert interior, it also looks set to be a pretty cool racing game, too.

Since we haven't received PC code yet, the jury is still out. Phil Savage's impressions based on the Xbox version sound pretty positive, though. "Forza Horizon 3 is another great iteration of a fantastic series," he wrote. "Three games and many, many cumulative hours in, I'm yet to tire of the formula."

Here's the trailer. The game launches on September 27.