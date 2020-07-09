Prepare your PC for this summer's biggest games with the latest Nvidia GPU driver

In addition to announcing a new bundle offer (buy a GeForce RTX graphics card and get Death Stranding for free), Nvidia today has begun rolling out an updated "Game Ready" GPU driver (v451.67) that is optimized for several games. They include Death Stranding, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and F1 2020.

All three games are landing on PC in the near future. F1 2020 will be the first one to cross the PC finish line, as it arrives on July 10, followed by Death Stranding on July 14, then Horizon: Zero Dawn on August 7.

Out of those three, Death Stranding is confirmed to arrive with support for DLSS 2.0.

"Death Stranding already has the reputation of being a visual stunner, but Nvidia DLSS 2.0 helps make the PC debut something special. The extra performance NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 delivers in Death Stranding allows gamers to unlock the vast graphical potential of the PC platform by increasing the graphics settings and resolution, delivering on the vision we have for the game," said Kojima Productions CTO Akio Sakamoto.

The 451.67 driver release also adds a few more G-Sync Compatible monitors to the mix, those being Dell's S2721HGF and S2721DGF, and Lenovo's G25-10.

Your next upgrade (Image credit: Future) Best CPU for gaming: the top chips from Intel and AMD

Best graphics card: your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming: get into the game ahead of the rest

In addition, several more games benefit from one-click optimizations from within the GeForce Experience utility. This is designed to take the guesswork out of figuring out what settings are appropriate for your specific hardware. The newest additions include:

Darksburg

Disintegration

Fishing Planet

House Flipper

Justice RTX

Outer Wilds

Persona 4 Golden

Pistol Whip

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Trackmania

Those additions bring the total number of supported titles to nearly 900.

You can download the latest driver through GeForce Experience, or nab and install it manually from Nvidia's website.