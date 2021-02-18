Nvidia's new cryptocurrency mining graphics cards "don’t impact the availability of GeForce GPUs to gamers"

Nvidia has promised that its new lineup of cryptocurrency mining GPUs, called CMP, won't impact the supply of GeForce graphics cards for PC gamers.

That's because these cards are reportedly using GPUs that don't fit the specifications for the company's GeForce graphics cards and thus were otherwise not going to find much use in the existing lineup, the company says.

Nvidia CMP graphics cards 30HX 40HX 50HX 90HX Ethereum hash rate 26MH/s 36MH/s 45MH/s 86MH/s TDP 125W 185W 250W 320W Power connectors 1 x 8-pin 1 x 8-pin 2 x 8-pin 2 x 8-pin Memory 6GB 8GB 10GB 10GB Availability Q1 Q1 Q2 Q2

There are four new cryptocurrency mining graphics cards for miners to choose from: the CMP 90HX, 50HX, 40HX, and 30HX. As you might imagine, the numerical digit in the name loosely represents the hash rate these cards will offer when mining Ethereum, the most popular cryptocurrency for GPU mining today.

How exactly these GPUs stack up versus the existing graphics cards in the GeForce lineup does hint at some similarities between the two, a nod to their possible destination in the gaming lineup.

Your next upgrade (Image credit: Future) Best CPU for gaming: the top chips from Intel and AMD

Best graphics card: your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming: get into the game ahead of the rest

For example, the CMP 90HX is an 86MH/s card with a 320W TDP and 10GB of memory. That's bang-on the RTX 3080 specification, although may differ in the exact configuration and clock speed.

The CMP line also lacks the new 12-pin power connector introduced with the RTX 30-series, instead opting for either one or two 8-pin power connectors.

Since these cards are destined for mining rigs they will also lack video outputs. That may mean the resale value is diminished, which has been one reason why miners prefer gaming graphics cards. That's likely why Nvidia's also taking action to nerf at least one gaming GPUs mining capability.

The news comes alongside a new ruling from Nvidia that it will force its upcoming GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards to run at a lowered hash rate when an Ethereum mining algorithm is detected, in order to prevent miners from chasing cards and eating up available stock.

Anything to get more graphics cards in the hands of gamers. Let's hope this works.