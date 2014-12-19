Notch now owns a $70m megamansion in Beverly Hills

It's tempting to describe Minecraft's ascent as a "rags to riches" tale, but Notch was never in rags. One thing's for certain though: Notch did not own a $70m megamansion in Beverly Hills five years ago. Nobody could have anticipated that.

It's true though: according to a report over at Curbed, the former Mojang boss now owns a house most of us could only dream of building in Minecraft. The report breathlessly lists off some of the home's features, including "a candy room, a car showroom, vodka and tequila bars, a 54-foot curved glass door that opens onto the pool, eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, apartment-sized closets, and a movie theater."

You read correctly: the house has 15 bathrooms. It was also bid on by Beyonce and Jay-Z in what Notch's representatives describe as the "highest price paid for a house in Beverly Hills". Considering the inclusion of M&Ms towers and "giant Grenade art", I'd hazard that the price is just right.

It's not the first time Notch has purchased something very expensive: he paid $45k for a rare Aphex Twin album earlier this year.

Photo via Curbed.