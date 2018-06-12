Nioh 2 announced at Sony's E3 press conference

Nioh 2 was just announced at Sony's E3 2018 press conference, and like the first, it's in the hands of Team Ninja and published by Koei Tecmo. It's not been confirmed for PC as yet, though the first Nioh was a PS4 exclusive for only a year, before finally launching on Steam in November last year.

Lauren enjoyed the first Nioh when she reviewed it last year. "Nioh is hamstrung by a sloppy PC port, but still manages to bring new ideas to death-treadmill action RPGs," she wrote.

The trailer above is a bit rough – we'll replace it with the official version once we can find it.