Nier: Automata director Yoko Taro thanks fans for the strong sales with an emotional tweet

His English might not be perfect, but the sentiment is.

The action-RPG Nier: Automata "is a remarkable game with an incredible amount of style, personality, and flair," as we said in our review, which is unfortunately brought down somewhat by repeated enemies, locations, and bosses, and a somewhat janky PC port. Even so, Square Enix recently announced that "worldwide shipment and digital sales" of the game (which isn't exactly straight-up sales, but close enough for our immediate purposes) recently surpassed one million units, and that made game director Yoko Taro a very happy man—so much so that he took to Twitter to tell the world all about it. 

No, his English is not the best, but the message is sweet and sincere, and in a way that makes it even better. Anyone can say "thanks for the mill" in their native language, after all, but to make the extra effort of expressing gratitude in a very foreign language like this is an especially nice touch.   

And as noticed by Twitter user John Ricciardi, Yoko Taro also tweeted a little hint about his next game. That one went up in Japanese, however, so we'll rely on Google Translate to break it down:

"Thank you all for your warm words. As a result of calmly analyzing elements that we received popularly overnight, the next work decided in me that Platinum Taura would make Mr. Tabura 'Make a blindfolded half naked male show me his ass' game." 

Now you know. On a slightly more serious note (for game music aficionados, at least), the 3-CD Nier: Automata soundtrack, with music by production company Monaca and original Nier composer Okabe Keiichi, is now available for preorder from the Square Enix Store.

