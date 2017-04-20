Nier: Automata director wants to remake the original but needs to get paid first

Nier: Automata director Yoko Taro delivered a heartfelt "thank you" to fans earlier this month, after the game surpassed one million units sold. More recently, he said during a Famitsu livestream (via Siliconera) that he'd like to do a remake of the original Nier, too. But on one not unreasonable condition: Money.

In fact, it's not just a Nier remake that's on the table. "I would do anything if I get the money for it," he said. It's not that he's necessarily cash-hungry, though: He just hasn't been paid yet. "I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, but I just want you all to know—after surpassing a million… I haven’t seen any money for it," he said. Executive producer Yosuke Saito, who was also present for the interview, claimed that he hadn't been paid either.

Taro isn't the only one who'd be happy to remake Nier. Platinum Games designer Isao Negishi said he'd be interested in it as well—again, if the price is right. And while there's nothing currently in the works, it could happen: Saito has previously said that, if Nier: Automata sells well enough, a Nier remake (hopefully for the PC this time around) is possible.