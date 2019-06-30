A new Ni No Kuni game is in the works, Level-5 confirms

(Image credit: Level-5)

JRPG fans, rejoice: Level-5 has confirmed that a new Ni No Kuni game is in development, although details are thin on the ground.

Level-5 president Akihiro Hino revealed the news in an interview with Japanese magazine Nikkei, partly translated by Dualshockers. He didn't mention what platforms the RPG would release on, but it'd be a surprise if it didn't come to PC. Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom launched on PC last year, and the original game, Wrath of the White Witch, is being remastered for PC later this year.

We'll have to wait to find out more about Ni No Kuni 3, as it will presumably be named, but I'm already excited. Revenant Kingdom is one of the best JRPGs on PC—so said Austin in his review.