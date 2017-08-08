Ni No Kuni 2 special editions revealed, season pass confirmed (Updated)

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom won't make its previously-planned 2017 release, but that hasn't stopped publisher Bandai Namco from announcing three planned release editions, a season pass—yes, there will be one of those—and a preorder bonus, even though the game isn't actually available for preorder on PC just yet.

The Day One edition of the game, which despite the swanky name is just the game and the preorder bonus (more on that down below), will go for $50, while the Digital Deluxe edition, which includes the season pass, will be $80. And for the big fans (and big spenders), there is the Collector's Edition, a whopping $200 package that comes with the game and season pass, a "making of" feature on Blu-ray, an art book, a Chibi diorama, a Lofty plus, 3D Papercraft and a Papercraft display case, a soundtrack CD, and a Steelbook case—even though the game itself (on PC, at least) will be available strictly as a download.

As for that preorder bonus, it's a "Special Swords Set" of five blades: The Jade Katana, Siren's Sabre, Cloudcutter, The Bleeding Edge, and Greenling Glaive.

For those who prefer to keep things simple, the season pass will be available for standalone purchase. And what precisely is in it? That, unfortunately, is not clear: The announcement says only that it will include an exclusive Dragon's Tooth weapon and "two additional pieces of content." I know that's not much to go on, so I've tossed in a couple of images down below to hopefully clarify things a bit.

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is available for preorder now from Bandai Namco or Steam. Ni No Kuni 2 releases on January 19.

Update: Bandai Namco has confirmed that the Collector's Edition of Ni No Kuni 2 will not be released for the PC in North America. If you want it, you'll have to either go for the PS4 version, or import it from the UK.