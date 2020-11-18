Where to buy an AMD RX 6800 XT and AMD RX 6800 - live updates

Refresh

More cards have been added to Newegg. All remain listed as out of stock, however. It's not clear at this time whether this is a drip-fed approach, as we've seen with previous GPU launches, or if these cards are merely being listed post-embargo with no available stock.

Er, that AMD link now lists out of stock but only once you click on add to cart. (Image credit: AMD)

AMD's webstore still has the option to add an RX 6800 to cart, however, the servers seem to be struggling to get much further than that. (Image credit: AMD)

Best Buy is now listing both the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 on the site. However, all are still listed as 'Coming Soon'.

Newegg is back up but listing all cards as sold out. (Image credit: Newegg) (Image credit: Newegg)

Best Buy has two available listings for the RX 6800 XT: an MSI reference card and an XFX reference card. (Image credit: Best Buy)

Scan has a single Powercolour RX 6800 XT listed. That is, if you can access the site. (Image credit: Scan)

Best Buy: "Can we interest you in an RX 580 instead?" pic.twitter.com/9keWK76pzkNovember 18, 2020

And we're live.

Two UK retailers, Novatech and Overclockers, appear to be down for some users.

B&H has confirmed ahead of the launch that it has not received enough cards to even begin accepting orders for the RX 6800-series. "...availability of the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT is extraordinarily limited", an availability update on the site reads. "We have decided to not accept preorders or orders for these cards. We do not know and are therefore unable to provide a date or time for when these items will become available to purchase." (Image credit: B&H)

UK retailer Overclockers claims to have "more than 35 of each model" of the RX 6800-series in a forum thread that now appears to have been removed. Luckily VideoCardz snapped a pic while it was live. We've also spotted another thread in which OCUK staff member Gibbo says stock is "extremely limited", and that stock may end up going live a couple minutes early. Take note. The retailer claims to have received a "few hundred cards across the 6800-series". Somewhere between 70 and a couple hundred cards, then. (Image credit: Overclockers UK)

The reason you're not seeing any cards pre-listed on any online stores is reportedly due to an AMD embargo that retailers have agreed to. Sounds like everyone is to keep mum until the exact release time.

If the AMD Ryzen 5000 launch is anything to go on, we're expected very limited availability for the RX 6800-series. Both the Zen 3 architecture and RDNA 2 architecture utilise TSMC's 7nm process, but we'd guess that if either of the two were to be more widely available, or have some precedence over the other, it would be Ryzen CPUs.

Best Buy began releasing GPU inventory every few minutes with the RTX 3070 launch—in order to lessen the immediate customer rush. While stock was still gone within the hour, the system did seem to be an improvement on the mad scramble for previous GPU launches. Here's hoping for some further improvements to the checkout process today.

You never know, you might spot Dr. Lisa Su outside of a Best Buy. Stopped by @BestBuy today. Picked up the first @AMDRyzen mobile with @Radeon Vega graphics. Thanks to @HP team for great partnership. https://t.co/6LQGlEwnjQ pic.twitter.com/PYaJXlNbSTNovember 13, 2017 Probably not, though, global pandemic and all.

AMD's chief architect of gaming solutions and marketing, Frank Azor, wishes those in line all the best. You're made of sterner stuff than I. To all of you in line and camping out at a retailer tonight for a @Radeon RX 6800 or 6800XT please stay safe and warm. Thank you for your support. You're amazing!November 18, 2020

There's been no early warning of low availability for the RX 6800 XT or RX 6800 from Newegg, as was the case with the RTX 30-series cards and Ryzen 5000-series CPUs. Is that a good sign or...

If you're still wondering whether the RX 6800-series is for you, we'll have reviews for both the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 live the moment the embargo lifts. That's coincidentally right when stock is due to go live, too. If you'd rather wait to make an informed decision, we expect stock to trickle through, at best, over the coming weeks. At worst, we're looking at the beginning of next year for stock to return in any significant quantity.