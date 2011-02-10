New Homefront trailer shows second American Revolution

The latest Homefront trailer shows the start of what Kaos Studios are calling the 'Second American Revolution". Judging from the trailer, it's likely to have more attack helicopters, armoured cars and rocket launchers than the first American Revolution, and a few more Koreans, too. Homefront has you playing a member of the American resistance in a dystopian future in which North and South Korea have united and formed a military state hell bent on oppressing the USA. You'll find the latest trailer embedded below.

Homefront will be invading our PCs on March 15 in the US and March 18 in Europe,with a few nifty PC-specific features , including dedicated servers and support for Nvidia's 3D technology. For more on the game, check out our preview , or head over to the official Homefront site. You'll find the trailer below, courtesy of Machinima .

[via RPS ]