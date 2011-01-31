Homefront PC-exclusive features and system specs detailed. Now available to pre-order on Steam

Kaos Studios have announced a wealth of PC-only features for their upcoming FPS, Homefront, along with system specs and pre-order information.
Click more for the details.
A post on the official community site confirms that Kaos will be making use of Valve's Steamworks toolset and Nvidia 3D support. We'll get to control every vehicle from first-person or third-person, and pilot helicopters with advanced control settings that allow for improved mobility in the field. That's the way we roll console bretheren. With increased mobility.
Homefront's DRM will be Steamworks-based, and dedicated servers will also feature. There will be no online pass for the PC version.
Here's the updated system specificiations:
Minimum Spec
- Windows XP, Windows Vista or Windows 7
- Intel Pentium Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or AMD Athlon X2 2.8GHz
- 2 GB RAM
- Shader Model 3.0 graphics card with 256MB of memory
- NVIDIA GeForce 7900GS or ATI Radeon 1900XT
- 10GB of free hard drive space
Recommended Spec
- Windows Vista or Windows 7
- Intel or AMD Quad Core 2 GHz+ CPU
- 2 GB RAM
- NVIDIA GeForce 260 or ATI Radeon 4850
- 10 GB of free hard drive space
NVIDIA 3D Vision Recommended Spec
- 3D Compatible NVIDIA GeForce 480/570 Series GPU
- NVIDIA 3D Vision Kit
- 3D Vision-Ready Display
- Intel Core i7 processor
- 2 GB RAM
- Windows Vista or Windows 7
- 10GB of free hard drive space
Not much to complain about there then. Are you pre-ordering Homefront from Steam? Is your PC manly enough to cope with those 3D vision specs?