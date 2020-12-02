2021 games: all the new launches you'll want to watch for next year

The new games of 2021 are already looking like a stacked bunch. Due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 was a chaotic year that saw quite a lot of games—big and small—get delayed until 2021. Now that the new year is almost upon us, we've got quite a feast of new PC games to look forward to even early in the year.
Highly anticipated games like Halo Infinite and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 have made their way to this year's calendar alongside big, newly-announced games like Hitman 3. With the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles launching late in 2020, 2021 is sure to be full of surprises. The new year's releases will likely capitalize on the power in those new consoles, which PC versions should benefit from too.
We likely haven't quite seen the end of game delays caused by the pandemic as developers continue to work from home. As with last year, we'll keep this page up to date with all the new announcements, delays, and reveals for games releasing in 2021.
This is your big guide to the games to watch in 2021, which we've organized by month to help you look ahead. At the top we've highlighted the biggest and most anticipated games launching this year. At the bottom are 2021 games with release dates "TBA"—things that should be (or we hope will be) arriving in the next year—but haven't yet committed to a release date.
2021 Games: The biggest releases
As game studios switched to working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of big releases originally planned for launch in 2020 got pushed back. Now there are plenty of big games, both delayed and newly announced, to look forward to in 2021. Here are the most anticipated games of this year to watch for.
Far Cry 6 | 2021
Four years after fictionalizing Montana, Far Cry is back with the fictional Caribbean island Yara. This time around, the big baddie is El Presidente Antón Castillo, played by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito.
Hitman 3 | Stealth Hijinks | January 20
Agent 47 is back for more comedy assassination hijinks, and progress from Hitman 2 will carry over—in fact, you'll be able to play the maps from both of the last two Hitmans in Hitman 3. We also recently learned that the engine supports 300 active NPCs at once.
Halo Infinite | Chief's next rodeo | 2021
The Chief is back in the long-awaited next game in 343 Industries' take on Halo. The Banished are back for Master Chief to tangle with, and this time he's got a grappling hook! Taking a page from other FPS series, Infinite's multiplayer will actually be free to play while the campaign will be purchased as usual.
Deathloop | FPS Sandbox | May 21
Arkane returns with another FPS adventure, and this one sounds like a great time. Master assassin Colt is stuck in a time loop on Blackreef Island where he'll have to sneak and plan and maneuver to kill all of his eight targets in 24 hours, or start over.
Elden Ring | The big Souls RPG | 2021?
From Software's ambitious RPG (with a world co-developed by Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin) may still be far away, but we can surely hope that it's coming sometime in 2021.
Resident Evil Village | Horrific vacation | 2021
The eighth mainline Resident Evil game picks up where RE7 left off, with Ethan Winters investigating a new threat in an extremely creepy village.
New World | Amazon-powered MMO | 2021
Amazon's premiere MMO has been in the works for a long time, and has almost released once already. It looks like 2021 will finally be the time for this promising realistic take on traditional MMOs.
Gotham Knights | Superhero team up | 2021
Batman is dead, and his superpowered proteges are all that's left to defend Gotham City: Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing. Developed by the studio behind 2013's Arkham Origins, Gotham Knights can be played alone swapping between the four heroes or in two player co-op.
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 | Bloody RPG | 2021
The sequel to a bloody cult classic is being created by Hardsuit Labs. You'll create your own vampire and start out as a newly minted Thinblood on the streets of Seattle while navigating the politics of the city's other vampire clans.
Ruined King | LoL RPG | Early 2021
Riot continues to broaden its portfolio with Ruined King, a spinoff League of Legends story taking the form of a turn-based RPG. The game stars a handful of League heroes making the jump to from MOBA to RPG: Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke.
Age of Empires 4 | Strategic Return| 2021
We haven't heard a lot about Age of Empires 4 years after its announcement, but as far as we know, Relic is still chugging along on the anticipated follow-up to a classic strategy series.
2021 games: January
January's release schedule this year is the home of at least one game that flung itself into 2021 when Cyberpunk 2077 got its final delay into December 2020. Bloober Team's next horror adventure The Medium didn't want to compete with the biggest developer in Poland, apparently. We're also being treated to a new Hitman this month among other surprise delights.
January new game highlights
January 2021 game releases
- January 7—Noch - Surreal FPS
- January 20—Hitman 3 - Stealth simulation hijinx
- January 21—Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - Action adventure
- January 28—The Medium - Bloober Team's next horror game
- January ??—Hellish Quart - Sword fight simulator
2021 games: February
February is already filling up with sequels in well-liked series and there's sure to be more surprises yet to come. The complete edition of Nioh 2 is arriving on PC with what Team Ninja say are fully customizable mouse & keyboard controls while horror platformer Little Nightmares 2 will look to build on the success of its predecessor.
February new game highlights
Nioh 2 | February 5
Team Ninja's next action RPG maintains its Souls-inspired roots but continues to spice up its samurai combat with a new yokai form for your half-demon protagonist. The original was a fun romp through pseudo-historical Japan and the sequel looks to be more of the same.
February 2021 game releases
- February 2—Outriders - Third-person looter shooter
- February 4—Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - Action adventure
- February 5—Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition - Souls-like action RPG
- February 10—Little Nightmares 2 - 2D platformer thriller
2021 games: March
No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!
2021 games: April
We don't know much about what's launching in April 2021, but so far Amplitude is planning to launch its Civilization competitor Humankind this month.
April 2021 game releases
- April 21—Nier Replicant - Mind-bending action remake
- April 2021—Humankind - 4X strategy game
2021 games: May
May new game highlights
May 2021 game releases
- May 21—Deathloop - FPS sandbox
2021 games: June
No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!
2021 games: July
No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!
2021 games: August
No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!
2021 games: September
No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!
2021 games: October
No spooky games announced just yet. Check back later in the year!
2021 games: November
No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!
2021 games: December
No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!
2021 games: release dates to be announced
As we kick off 2021 there are plenty of games that have been announced for this year but without a specific date set just yet. There are also plenty of games here that were planned for 2020 and have slipped the mark, which we're anticipating will release at some point in 2021. You might also spot just a bit of wishful thinking here. Will Tunic finally launch this year? What about Hollowknight: Silksong? We sure hope so.
- 12 Minutes - Indie story thriller
- Age of Empires 4 - Real-time strategy
- The Artful Escape - Psychedelic adventure game
- Babylon's Fall - Action RPG
- Biomutant - Kung-fu cat RPG
- Black Book - Card battler RPG
- Book Of Travels - Tiny MMO
- Boyfriend Dungeon - Rogue-like dating sim
- Bright Memory: Infinite - Action FPS
- Calico - Magical girl cat cafe sim
- Chivalry 2 - First Person Sworder
- Circuit Superstars - Top-down motorsports
- CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story - Action platformer
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course - DLC
- Dying Light 2 - Zombie-killing parkour
- Eastward - 2D indie RPG
- Elden Ring - From Software's next big RPG
- Evil Genius 2 - Goofy strategy
- Far Cry 6 - Action FPS
- Fights in Tight Spaces - Turn-based James Bond
- The Forgotten City - Action RPG
- Get In The Car, Loser - Lesbian road trip RPG
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - Neon combat
- Gotham Knights - Crime-fighting team up
- Halo Infinite - Master Chief's next adventure
- Hogwarts Legacy - Magical RPG
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Challenging metroidvania
- Jett: The Far Shore - Interstellar adventure
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Cinematic action adventure
- Kerbal Space Program 2 - Physics disaster
- Lake - Postal worker simulator
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Blocky beat-em-up
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - Fantasy spinoff RPG
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - Remastered trilogy
- N1RV-ANN-A - Cyberpunk bartending visual novel
- Naraka: Bladepoint - Multiplayer sword battler
- New World - Amazon Games Studios' colonial MMO
- Oddworld: Soulstorm - Throwback 2D puzzler - Our preview
- Psychonauts 2 - Classic 3D platformer sequel
- Rainbow Six Quarantine - Tactical FPS spin-off with zombies
- Resident Evil Village - Horrific vacation
- Roller Champions - Competitive roller derby
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - Narrative adventure
- Scavengers - PvPvE shooter
- The Settlers - Reboot of classic build-up strategy game
- Skull & Bones - Naval RPG
- Solar Ash Kingdom - Action adventure
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - Comedy narrative, expanded
- Tales of Arise - Action RPG
- Tunic - Cute fox adventure
- Way to the Woods - Bambi adventure
- Windjammers 2 - Classic disc tennis sequel
- Witchbrook - Wizarding school life sim
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - Blood-sucking sim - Our preview
- Young Souls - Artistic 2D beat-em-up