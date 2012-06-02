New game mode coming to builder/shooter Brick-Force lets you construct mid-deathmatch

Brick-Force, a team-based shooter that features a Minecraft-esque building engine that lets players construct and alter the map before a match starts, is receiving a fairly hefty update to its beta in the near future. Incoming features include a redesigned UI and a new game mode that lets both teams continue to build onto their LEGO-like forts after the deathmatch action starts.

"Our aim is to simplify Brick-Force's menus, helping with accessibility and user-friendliness," the devs say in the patch notes. In addition, they plan to add new brick types to the game, including "special themed bricks, such as Sci-Fi or Wild West."

You can register for the beta right now at www.brick-force.com , although your currently need a friend key from someone already in the beta to get in. This thread on their official forums may help you get one.