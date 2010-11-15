New Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood trailer released, Ezio explodes everything

Ubisoft have released the most dramatic and over the top trailer yet for Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood. It's got exciting music, a sex scene, Ezio blowing up men with a tank, Ezio blowing up galleons at sea with a boat-tank and Ezio launching an ariel bombardment from a Paraglider. It has to be seen to be believed, which is good because the video's embedded below.

Ezio is becoming more and more like a renaissance James Bond with each one of these trailers. Remember when he used to kill people with knives and poison and stuff? Those were the days. Now he's a revolutionary leader looking to take back Rome from a corrupt and shouty bad guy, armed only with a huge, exotic array of weapons of mass destruction, built by his good friend Leonardo Da Vinci. Rome doesn't really stand a chance. The games due out early next year.

[via VG247 ]