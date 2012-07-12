New Arma 3 screenshots

Handed to us exclusively, here's another look at Limnos , the Arma 3ification of the actual (and not Iranian-occupied) Greek isle of Lemnos . A three-shot burst of new screenshots are inside. Fall back to my recent Arma 3 preview when you're done, if you'd like.

If you're looking for some moving pictures to chew on, here's a recent Arma 3 artillery and support video that showcases how Bohemia's taking an arguably complex system (calling in fire support) and maybe-hopefully making it more user-friendly.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOt1XthOaac