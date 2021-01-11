LG outs 160Hz 1ms 4K panel, plus first OLED monitor, 40-inch 5K2K model and more

LG has a new 160Hz 4K monitor to behold, the LG UltraGear 27GP950. It's an update of the already-awesome LG 27GN950. But that's not all, LG's new screens for CES 2021 include a new 34-inch 160Hz ultrawide model, a 32-inch OLED display and a 40-inch 5K2K monitor. Phew.

As its name implies, the LG 27GP950 is a 27-inch monitor and as with most premium LG models, it uses a Nano IPS panel. According to Displayspecifications, highlights include VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, 1ms G-to-G response times and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. Nice. But the kicker is support for up to 160Hz refresh. LG says the 160Hz rating is available via 'overclocking'.

The extent to which overclocking a monitor is comparable to, say, overclocking a CPU, and likewise whether it amounts to much more than marketing, is debatable. But thanks to a firmware update late last year, the outgoing LG 27GN950 was already capable of 160Hz, though many users reported that the 160Hz mode was sensitive to DisplayPort cable quality and needed to buy new cables to get the full 160Hz running reliably.

Anyway, 160Hz is currently as good as it gets for 4K. So if you want maximum resolution and refresh rate, put the LG 27GP950 on your shortlist. Also worth noting is HDMI 2.1 support, making this a good match with the new 4K@120Hz capable consoles.

Other intriguing new displays from LG include the new LG 40WP950 and LG 32EP950. The former is a new 40-inch ultrawide model with 5,120 by 2,160 pixels, otherwise known as 5K2K. The 32EP950, meanwhile, is LG's first OLED monitor, measuring 32 inches and packing a full 4K pixel grid.

LG's 34GP950 combines ultrawide 1440p resolution with 160Hz refresh (Image credit: LG)

The catch? Both models are limited to 60Hz refresh rate. Not ideal for gaming, but then you've go to start somewhere. Existing high refresh ultrawide displays, for instance, started off at 60Hz. So here's hoping these panels become the basis of high-refresh models in future.

Rounding out LG's line up for CES 2021 are a pair of more conventional gaming monitors. The LG UltraGear 32GP850 combines 180Hz refresh with 1440p in a 32-inch form factor, while the LG UltraGear 34GP950 is a 34-inch ultrawide 3,440 by 1,440 model with 56 local dimming zones and up to 160Hz refresh.

Pricing hasn't been announced for any of the new models, but you can expect the LG 27GP950, LG 40WP950 and LG 32EP950 to all carry hefty four-figure price tags, while the LG 32GP850 and LG 34GP950 will be more affordable.