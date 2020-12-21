Netflix's Witcher anime Nightmare of the Wolf has a logo now

Henry Cavill's injury during work on season two for Netflix's The Witcher live-action may have delayed production, but thankfully there are several other The Witcher spinoffs in the works. One of them, an animated film called Nightmare of the Wolf, has shown new signs of life in the form of a logo. This announcement likely comes thanks to the live-action show celebrating its one-year anniversary: using the hashtag #Witchmas, the team behind the show have shared fun stuff like mini-documentaries and a short blooper reel over the course of the last few days.

Here is the logo for Nightmare of the Wolf. A Witcher Anime film coming 2021. pic.twitter.com/vagw48L8NSDecember 21, 2020

Thanks to some unsettling sound effects, this teaser manages to seem quite spooky, even though it's only a few seconds long. The logo is reminiscent of the symbol representing The Witcher's School of the Wolf, the school of Witchers at Kaer Morhen that Geralt, and Vesemir, which the anime is said to focus on, belong to. The anime will be produced by the South Korean Studio Mir, known for Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defenders. Lauren S. Shissrich, current showrunner on the live-action Witcher, will also oversee the anime.

A Witcher prequel series called The Witcher: Blood Origin , set 1,200 years ahead of Geralt's adventures, has also been announced back in July.

Nightmare of the Wolf doesn't have a fixed release date but, like the second season of the Witcher, it's set to drop sometime in 2021.