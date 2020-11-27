Need a cheap monitor? This 24-inch AOC is less than $100 at Staples for Black Friday

Sometimes, you just need a monitor. Maybe you want to keep an eye on Twitter as you power your way through the latest Destiny 2 raid, or maybe you like to have a reference site open that you can glance at while you're working on your primary monitor. More likely the former than the latter, I'm guessing, but whatever—the point is that you don't need 4K or curves or ultra-anything, you just want a nice, basic monitor to blast some pixels into your eyeballs now and then.

That's a role that the AOC 24B1XHS, which is currently available for $89.99 from Staples—that's 55 percent off the regular $199 price—looks set to fill nicely. It's a 24 inch 1080p display, with a 60hz refresh rate and 6-9.9ms response time. It supports HDMI and VGA inputs, has a 178-degree horizontal viewing angle, a maximum brightness of 250 CD per m2, and brings a three-year manufacturer's warranty to the party.

It's not built for high-end gaming, obviously, but that's not what we're looking at here: If you want high refresh rates and all that jazz, you should probably be checking our list of the best gaming monitors and preparing to spend a lot more money than this. But as a solid secondary from a reliable manufacturer, this AOC unit is definitely worth a look.

AOC 24B1XHS | 24" | 1080p | IPS | $199.99 $89.99 at Staples

This 24" AOC display sticks to the basics, with a 60hz IPS panel, 6 ms refresh rate, VGA and HDMI inputs, and a 178 degree horizontal viewing angle. It's not high-end gaming kit, but if you're in the need for something basic it's absolutely worth a look.

