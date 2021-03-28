Naturally there is a life-size cutout of Resident Evil's giant vampire lady

I need this standee....now #ResidentEvilVillage #LadyDimitrescu pic.twitter.com/ZdIvCU7yVOMarch 26, 2021 See more

Capcom is marketing Resident Evil Village with life-size cardboard standups of Lady Dimitrescu, the giant vampire who has caused quite a stir among, how do I put this delicately? Particular groups of gamers.

What I mean by that is: People are very thirsty for the tall vampire lady.

Shops in Hong Kong and Japan now apparently have life-size standees of Lady Dimitrescu. Obviously this is to sell video games but now, honestly, it's something much bigger than Resident Evil. I'm not sure Capcom understands the movement they're feeding with this.

Pictures are trickling in over social media in the last few days and it's... a lot. Here are two safe for work examples. Browse the Lady Dimitrescu hashtag on any given social service at your own profoundly NSFW risk.

Damn Japan really out here with life-size Lady Dimitrescu displays to promote Resident Evil Village 😳

Lady Dimitrescu's height is such a selling point of her existence that Capcom felt compelled to clarify that Lady Dimitrescu is precisely 9'6" and our own James Davenport to figure out just precisely how she compares to other things including trees, buildings, xenomorphs, and masters chief.

Needless to say, there is also a lot of fanart.

No matter what your stance on community's—and I quote an enthused fan here—favorite "big vampire mommy" is, I think we can all agree that this will only end in tears and blood. I'm calling it now. These things are going to hit eBay eventually and they will become hot ticket items. Someone's going to rob a store to get one. Some nerd's going to shank another in a back alley for their Lady D standee.

On a very personal note, gamers don't work too hard to learn the correct spelling of foreign names, but this time I'm quite proud of them: I've seen nary a thirsty rando misspell Alcina Dimitrescu, despite its heavily Romanian leanings.